Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.0 %

LULU stock opened at $298.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

