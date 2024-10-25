Mark Newcomer Sells 22,000 Shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Newcomer sold 22,000 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,305,822.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Newcomer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paysign alerts:

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Mark Newcomer sold 36,000 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $131,760.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Mark Newcomer sold 50,000 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $212,500.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $6,750.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Mark Newcomer sold 1,500 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $6,750.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Mark Newcomer sold 69,593 shares of Paysign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $315,952.22.

Paysign Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Paysign stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. Paysign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $198.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Paysign had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAYS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysign

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysign by 38.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Paysign by 49.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paysign by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 48,489 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysign in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paysign in the first quarter worth about $147,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.