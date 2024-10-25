Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marriott International Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $260.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.66. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $266.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

