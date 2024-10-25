Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,013,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 518.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $3,844,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $5,879,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR opened at $260.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.66. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $266.58. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.39.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

