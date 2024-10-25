Maxine Brenner Purchases 23,900 Shares of Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) Stock

Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Free Report) insider Maxine Brenner acquired 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.90 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of A$93,210.00 ($62,140.00).

Telstra Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Telstra Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Telstra Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Telstra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Telstra Group

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

