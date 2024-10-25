McAdam LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VGIT opened at $59.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.26 and a one year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

