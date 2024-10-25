McAdam LLC Takes $272,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FMC by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,439,000 after buying an additional 1,316,133 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 317.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after buying an additional 836,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,987,000 after buying an additional 768,432 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,686,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,191,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

