Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Should You Sell?

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 345.50 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.54). Approximately 510,074 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 392,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($5.00).

Mears Group Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 378.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 374.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £303.62 million, a PE ratio of 790.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Mears Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Mears Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,414.63%.

Insider Transactions at Mears Group

About Mears Group

In other Mears Group news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith purchased 12,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £42,875.70 ($55,668.27). Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

Featured Stories

