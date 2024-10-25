MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays started coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get MetLife alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MetLife

MetLife Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $84.36 on Friday. MetLife has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $86.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of MetLife by 77.7% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 76.0% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Free Report

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.