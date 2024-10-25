MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 87.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,029 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.5% during the third quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 81,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 15.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda lifted its holdings in Visa by 69.5% during the third quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 40,936 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $283.22 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The stock has a market cap of $517.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

