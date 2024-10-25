Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Shares Down 6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.25 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). 220,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 387% from the average session volume of 45,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.70 ($0.15).

Mineral & Financial Investments Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.90 million, a P/E ratio of 275.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 41.91, a quick ratio of 49.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.39.

About Mineral & Financial Investments

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

