Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Decreases Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,253 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $65.07 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

