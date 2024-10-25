Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.5 %

PKG opened at $227.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $147.25 and a twelve month high of $231.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

