Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.03 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

