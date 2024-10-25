Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $298,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $785,667,000 after acquiring an additional 184,059 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.69 and a 1 year high of $234.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.44. The company has a market cap of $273.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.89.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

