Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 148 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $301.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.17 and a 200-day moving average of $294.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $236.58 and a 12 month high of $313.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.88.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

