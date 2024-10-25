Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 17,383 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,383 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth about $26,040,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 41.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 85.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter worth $2,567,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $192.07 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $274.56. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPF

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $306,853.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,612.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $306,853.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,612.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total transaction of $766,648.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,890,447.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,322. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.