Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Trims Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,699,000 after buying an additional 50,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $891.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $921.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $860.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

