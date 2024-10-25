NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,850 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $2,649,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 37,463 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $119.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.85. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NetApp from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.06.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,782.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,172. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

