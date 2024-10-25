Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $754.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $703.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $657.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $395.62 and a 12 month high of $773.00.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

