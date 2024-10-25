Nexxen International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) vs. Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innovid and Nexxen International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $149.54 million 1.81 -$31.91 million ($0.21) -8.90 Nexxen International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nexxen International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innovid.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nexxen International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Innovid and Nexxen International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Innovid presently has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Innovid’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innovid is more favorable than Nexxen International.

Profitability

This table compares Innovid and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid -14.15% -10.97% -8.71% Nexxen International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Innovid shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Innovid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innovid beats Nexxen International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, retail, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

