NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Raised by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.2 %

NIKE stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $118.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

