Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.94 and last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 1101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.77.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 44.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Old Republic International by 161.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Old Republic International by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 201.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

