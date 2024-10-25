PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens increased their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAR

PAR Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.88 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.35. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $62.38.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,530,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,641 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 47.1% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,191,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,026,000 after purchasing an additional 381,232 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $10,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,808,000 after buying an additional 173,575 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth $4,354,000.

About PAR Technology

(Get Free Report

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.