Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PK. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $13.86 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 287.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,889 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,597,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15,714.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,301,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,792 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,391,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 801,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,955,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,649,000 after acquiring an additional 425,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

