Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $582.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

