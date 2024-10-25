Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Has $805,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Etfidea LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.6 %

XOM stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average of $116.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $471.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.