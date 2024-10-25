Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) PT Raised to $15.00 at Roth Mkm

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.25 price target on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Perpetua Resources in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $659.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. Perpetua Resources has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $402,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,299.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Perpetua Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 1,450,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

