Positron (POSC) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Positron to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Positron has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron’s rivals have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Positron alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Positron and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A Positron Competitors 259 780 1923 59 2.59

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 3,163.72%. Given Positron’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Positron has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

44.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron -300.00% N/A -89.57% Positron Competitors -350.61% -97.06% -31.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Positron and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $740,000.00 -$1.64 million -12.00 Positron Competitors $1.06 billion $91.09 million 87.01

Positron’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Positron. Positron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Positron rivals beat Positron on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Positron

(Get Free Report)

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.