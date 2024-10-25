Private Advisor Group LLC Has $10.72 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,324 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 462.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 139,134 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.7% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,656,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $96.35 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $244.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

