PSI Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 784 VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $588,000. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $492,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 144,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CLOI opened at $52.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

