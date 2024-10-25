PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 182 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Francis Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 433.0% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 139,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 113,007 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 246,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,299,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 421,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,978,000 after buying an additional 154,517 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $77.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

