PSI Advisors LLC Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 408.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Natixis acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.05.

NYSE UPS opened at $138.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.54 and a 200-day moving average of $136.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

