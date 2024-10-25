PSI Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.61, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $89.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

Read Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.