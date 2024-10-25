Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,217.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $90.49 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.52. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.