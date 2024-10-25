PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Cut to $195.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $198.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average is $122.95. PulteGroup has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,890,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,913,000 after buying an additional 28,774 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 464,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,993,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 679,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,901,000 after acquiring an additional 173,914 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

