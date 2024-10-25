Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $367.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $313.00 to $367.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PWR. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $309.93 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $317.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.59 and a 200-day moving average of $270.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,418.0% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 33,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,341,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,245,452,000 after buying an additional 105,355 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 115.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 21,003 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.9% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.