Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $66.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDDT. Loop Capital upgraded Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Reddit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

Reddit Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. Reddit has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.69.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $281.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reddit will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $387,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,329,668.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total value of $2,542,384.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,542,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $117,643,195.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,327 shares of company stock valued at $23,503,224 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VY Capital Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the third quarter valued at approximately $474,403,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter worth $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth $82,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth $37,015,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at $36,990,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

