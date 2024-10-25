Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 105 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $164.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

