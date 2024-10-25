Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Major Shareholder Buys $50,718.00 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 23,700 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,718.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,251,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,173.62. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 330,743 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $893,006.10.

On Monday, September 16th, Global Value Investment Corp. sold 820 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,435.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 7,409 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $17,188.88.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RMCF opened at $2.77 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.38 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

