Rogco LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rogco LP trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Chevron Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $150.46 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.55%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

