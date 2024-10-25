Romano Brothers AND Company Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $402.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $399.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $388.23 and its 200 day moving average is $359.43.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.67.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

