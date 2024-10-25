Romano Brothers AND Company Has $345,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in ASML were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Trading Up 0.3 %

ASML opened at $710.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $825.27 and its 200-day moving average is $910.74. The company has a market cap of $280.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $581.57 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.