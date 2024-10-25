Romano Brothers AND Company Has $410,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $215.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.99. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $175.87 and a 12-month high of $222.25.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.