Romano Brothers AND Company Has $869,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,154 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 78,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 101.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 761,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after buying an additional 383,947 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 642.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 272,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 235,958 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,045.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

