Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $300,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,455,315.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $304.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.47, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.17 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

