Romano Brothers AND Company Makes New Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Nasdaq by 94.8% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.07.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

