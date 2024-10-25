Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 59,642.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,573,000 after acquiring an additional 62,028 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $226,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $542.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $551.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.80.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

