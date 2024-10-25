RTX (NYSE:RTX) PT Raised to $133.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.56.

Get RTX alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Stock Down 1.6 %

RTX stock opened at $125.18 on Wednesday. RTX has a twelve month low of $77.76 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $166.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,131,253 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RTX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in RTX by 34.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.