Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.37% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $43,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 105.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair raised Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $132.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

